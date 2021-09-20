John Moloney, Knockeendubh, Tralee Road, Killarney and formerly of Ballyhahill, Co. Limerick.
Peacefully in the loving care of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry and surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Eileen (Breen), loving father of Catriona, Elaine, Anna and Caragh and cherished grandad of Seán, Brian, Jack and Abby. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, sons-in-law John White, Paudie Cronin, Jer O Donoghue and Anna's partner Brian Glover, his sisters Mary, Mairéad and Breda, brother Liam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, his many great friends and his former work colleagues in Pretty Polly and Killarney Town Council. Predeceased by his parents Richard and Kitty, brother James and sister Patricia
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm for family and close friends. Funeral cortege leaving his family home on Friday morning at 11.15 am to arrive at St Mary's Cathedral for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral . Burial afterwards in Killarney Burial Ground, Knockeendubh, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care. House Private Please on Thursday.
Recommended
Most stylish racegors picked at Listowel Harvest Racing FestivalSep 20, 2021 17:09
Fáilte Ireland paid TV personality over €2,700 to promote KerrySep 20, 2021 08:09
Gardaí warn Kerry householders not to keep cash in the homeSep 20, 2021 17:09
Information sought on missing Castleisland manSep 21, 2021 17:09
Kerry Lotto winner comes forward to claim quarter of a million prizeSep 21, 2021 17:09