John Langford

Tinnahalla Milltown.
A private family funeral mass will take place for John with Requiem Mass at 12.30pm on Saturday in St. James Church Killorglin which will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin. The funeral cortege will leave from John's House in Tinnahalla at 12 O' Clock Saturday morning on route to Killorglin Church.
Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret, son Pat & brother Eddie. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Miriam, son-in-law Noel, daughter- in-law Evelyn, grandson Seán, sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.
