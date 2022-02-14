John Kennedy, Clounalour, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly of Castlecountess and TD Kennedy & Sons, Moyderwell, Tralee.

Peacefully on February 14th, 2022, beloved husband of Gene (nee O’Connor), dear father of Jim and Elizabeth, brother of Tom, Marion, Patricia (Pat), Tony, Billy and the late Michael, Dan and the Rev. Brother John (Jim) O.C.S.O. Sadly missed by his loving fmaily, daughter in law Elisa, son in law Liam, adored grandchildren Hugh and Kate, brother-in-law Denis, sister-in-law Eileen, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Thursday from 4.00 p.m.to 6.00 p.m. for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 11.30am. Requiem Mass for John Kennedy will be celebrated at 12 noon streamed on www.stjohns.ie

Advertisement

Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.