John (Johnny) Hartnett,

Dunmaniheen & London, formerly of Laharn West, Killorglin

Reposing at St Joseph's Home, Killorglin, on Monday, 20th March 2023, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Funeral will arrive to St James' Church, Killorglin, on Tuesday, 21st March, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial in Ardmoniel Cemetery.

Mass will be livestreamed on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Beloved husband of Eileen, loving father of Úna, father in law of Paul and devoted grandfather of Quinn and Erin.

Predeceased by his brothers Danny, Florrie, Jimmy and sisters Mary and Bridie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sister Sheila (USA), sister in law Margaret and all his nephews, nieces and families.