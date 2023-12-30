John Joe Kerins, Glounbawn, Gortatlea, Tralee.

Unexpectedly, on December 29th 2023, at University Hospital Kerry, in the presence of his loving family. Predeceased by his sister Nora and his nephew Patrick Sheehan. Sadly missed by his loving brother Brendan, sisters Kathy, Mary and Bridgie, sister-in-law Kay, brothers-in-law Jim and Patrick, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Advertisement

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Monday evening (Jan 1st) from 7pm to 8.30pm. Removal from his residence on Tuesday morning at 11.30am, arriving to the Church of St Therese and St. Colmcille, Currans, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by Cremation at 3pm at the Shannon Crematorium. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Killeentierna Churches Facebook Page. No flowers, please.