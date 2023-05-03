The death has occurred of JOHN JOE HARRINGTON

Clahane, Ballyard and formerly of Ballinorig, Tralee

Predeceased by his parents Hannah and Jer.

Beloved husband of Kay and cherished father of Louise.

Deeply regretted by his loving family – his wife, daughter, brothers David and Tom (Dublin), sisters Anne Moriarty (Fossa) and Helen Walshe (Tralee), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, his very good friends, especially P.J., Bridie and Tina.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 5.00PM to 7.00PM.

Funeral arriving to St. Brendan's Church, Curraheen on Monday morning at 10.40AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery.

House Private Please.