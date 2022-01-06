Reposing on Monday 10th at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 XO94) from 6pm until 7.30pm. Funeral arriving on Tuesday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh (E45 YH29) for Funeral Mass at 9.30am, followed by burial in Rath Cemetery, Tralee, arriving at 2pm approx, with adherence to face covering and no handshaking.Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

John Daly, Nenagh and formerly of Tralee, Co. Kerry, January 8th 2022, peacefully, at home, predeceased by his parents Paddy and Mary Daly. Sadly missed by his loving sons Callum, Stevie and Jack and their mother Anne, his loving partner Berni, brother Jerry, sisters Joan (Cloherty) (Nenagh), Marian (Murphy) (Cahersiveen) and Ann (Sydney), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family, please click on the link below. Donations in lieu of flowers to Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust or Milford Care Centre, Limerick.