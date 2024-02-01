John Chris Crowley, Firhouse, Dublin; Bru Na Sinsear, Rathmore and formerly of Barra, Knocknacopple, Rathmore (Ex Eircom). Peacefully, on the 30th of January 2024, after an illness bravely bourne, in the loving tender care of the nurses and carers at Killarney Community Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents John and Margaret and brothers Michael and Paddy. He will be sadly missed by his sister Maureen, bother in law Pat Healy, adored nephew Micheal and niece Karen Healy, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore, Friday 2nd February from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass Saturday, 3rd February, at 11am at St. Joseph's Church, Rathmore, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. John's Funeral Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry.