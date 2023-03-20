Johanna (Hannie) Burke nee O’Shea of Laurel Court, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly Cool Mountain, Dunmanway, Co. Cork, died peacefully on 21st March 2023, beloved wife of Bernard and dear mother of Dominic, Kenneth, Bernard, Sean & Liam.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Sabita, Aimee, Paul, Max, Kate, Sarah, Conor, Holly & Rex, sister Nellie (Coughlan), nephews, nieces, daughters-in-law Kitty, Sharon, Carol & Sarah, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday (23rd March) from 3 to 5pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Hannie will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Friends of U.H.K., care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Rest in Peace.
