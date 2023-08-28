Advertisement

Aug 28, 2023 07:57 By receptionradiokerry
Joe Pattwell, Carhoona, Tarbert, August 26th 2023 (Peacefully) at University Hospital Kerry. Joe is predeceased by his wife Mary, his daughter Marie, his brothers Michael, Richard and Tommy and infant John.  Joe was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, and will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his daughters Josephine and her partner Paddy, Angela and her husband Barry, grandchildren Sarah, Aoife, Clodagh and Orla, great-grandchildren Tyreek, Destiny and Anthony, brother Patrick, sisters Breda, Margaret, Catherine and Mary, brother-in-law Billy, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.  Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert, on this Monday evening (August 28th) from 6pm until 8pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert, on this Tuesday morning at 10:45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment to follow at Kilnaughtin Cemetery, Tarbert. Joe’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.stmarystarbert.com.

Condolences (4)

Kathleen and Joe O'Hanlon London.

Aug 28, 2023 07:22

Deepest sympathy to all the family. A pure Gentleman. RIP Joe 🙏

Catherine Sheehan

Aug 28, 2023 08:10

joe will be missed may he rest in peace

Michael Kiely.

Aug 28, 2023 08:43

Sorry for your loss..

Michael E Holly corner house Tarbert & NYC

Aug 28, 2023 08:44

Farewell , Joseph Patwell. You were always so kind to my sister and me years ago at the corner house …… Safely now in the arms of Jesus with your dear beloved Mary & daughter Marie ……

