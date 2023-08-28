Joe Pattwell, Carhoona, Tarbert, August 26th 2023 (Peacefully) at University Hospital Kerry. Joe is predeceased by his wife Mary, his daughter Marie, his brothers Michael, Richard and Tommy and infant John. Joe was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, and will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his daughters Josephine and her partner Paddy, Angela and her husband Barry, grandchildren Sarah, Aoife, Clodagh and Orla, great-grandchildren Tyreek, Destiny and Anthony, brother Patrick, sisters Breda, Margaret, Catherine and Mary, brother-in-law Billy, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Advertisement

Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert, on this Monday evening (August 28th) from 6pm until 8pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert, on this Tuesday morning at 10:45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment to follow at Kilnaughtin Cemetery, Tarbert. Joe’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.stmarystarbert.com.