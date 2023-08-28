Joe Pattwell, Carhoona, Tarbert, August 26th 2023 (Peacefully) at University Hospital Kerry. Joe is predeceased by his wife Mary, his daughter Marie, his brothers Michael, Richard and Tommy and infant John. Joe was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, and will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his daughters Josephine and her partner Paddy, Angela and her husband Barry, grandchildren Sarah, Aoife, Clodagh and Orla, great-grandchildren Tyreek, Destiny and Anthony, brother Patrick, sisters Breda, Margaret, Catherine and Mary, brother-in-law Billy, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.
Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Tarbert, on this Monday evening (August 28th) from 6pm until 8pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert, on this Tuesday morning at 10:45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment to follow at Kilnaughtin Cemetery, Tarbert. Joe’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.stmarystarbert.com.
Recommended
Kerry doctor to speak at menopause summitAug 28, 2023 09:47
Ballybunion, Portmagee and Dingle found to be moderately littered in IBAL surveyAug 28, 2023 08:16
Kerry TD calls on Government to postpone excise duty increases on fuelAug 28, 2023 08:10
Draws made for ¼ finals of Club Football ChampionshipsAug 28, 2023 08:08
10 man Liverpool win at NewcastleAug 28, 2023 08:04