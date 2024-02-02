Joan Rogers née O’Hanlon of Caherleaheen, Tralee and formerly Ashill, Ballymacelligott, Co. Kerry, died peacefully on 30th January 2024, beloved wife of the late Stanley, dearest mother of Alan and Dawn and sister of the late Michael, Timmy, Sheila, Eileen and Mary.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Emma, Shannon, Joseph and Grace, great-grandchildren Rosie, Roman, Brooklyn and Carter, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, daughter-in-law Fiona, also Keith, brothers-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (5th February) from 3 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott on Tuesday morning where the Requiem Mass for Joan will be celebrated at 11 am. Private cremation will follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Parkinson’s Association of Ireland (https://www.parkinsons.ie) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.