Joan Pitman née Callaghan, Mitchel's Avenue, Tralee and formally of Mitchel's Crescent, Tralee.
Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Thursday at 11.40am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon,
followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Joan will be live streamed on www.stjohns.ie
House Strictly Private Please. Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee
Family Details: Children Anita, Michael, Rose, David and Joanne, brothers Mickey, Nicholas, John, Stephen and Jeremiah, sisters Anne, Maureen and the late Bidsy, her wonderful 16 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends
Recommended
Kerry garda chief asking public to support frontline workers this ChristmasDec 22, 2021 11:12
Nearly 1,000 detections of mobile phone use while driving in Kerry so far this yearDec 22, 2021 09:12
N69 between Glin and Tarbert remains closed this eveningDec 20, 2021 17:12
Kerry religious services can take place without any capacity limits this ChristmasDec 21, 2021 17:12
318-year-old West Kerry property on the market for €1.3 millionDec 21, 2021 09:12