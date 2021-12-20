Joan Pitman née Callaghan, Mitchel's Avenue, Tralee and formally of Mitchel's Crescent, Tralee.

Funeral arriving to St John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Thursday at 11.40am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon,

followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Joan will be live streamed on www.stjohns.ie

House Strictly Private Please. Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee

Family Details: Children Anita, Michael, Rose, David and Joanne, brothers Mickey, Nicholas, John, Stephen and Jeremiah, sisters Anne, Maureen and the late Bidsy, her wonderful 16 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends