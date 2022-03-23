Joan O' Connor (née Cronin)

Mounthorgan, Rathmore, Co. Kerry

Funeral Details: Reposing at her home in Mounthorgan, Rathmore, (P51 YH56) on Friday 25th March, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Joan on Saturday 26th March at 11:30am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Joan's Requiem Mass can be viewed live by clicking on Rathmore Live Cam on the following link https://www.rathmoreparish.ie

Special Requests: Joan's funeral cortege will leave her home Saturday morning at 10:45am to St Joseph's Church, Rathmore.

Advertisement

Family Information: Due to the risks of Covid -19 those attending the funeral are requested to please follow all guidelines in regard to sanitising & mask wearing