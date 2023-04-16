Advertisement

Joan Landers (née Dore)

Apr 17, 2023 15:04 By receptionradiokerry
Joan Landers (née Dore), Cahirdown, Listowel, Co Kerry

Peacefully, on April 16th, 2023, at University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by her parents Bob and Joe, sisters Bridie and Mary, brother Bobby, her husband Johnny and their infant son John. Joan will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her children Michael, Rob, Josephine, Noreen, Angela, John, Maria and Anne, her adored 17 grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on this Tuesday evening from 5.00 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Requiem Mass for Joan will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Wednesday morning at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

