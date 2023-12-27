Joan Kavanagh nee O’Carroll of Woodlee, Tralee and formerly of Ardoughter, Ballyduff , Tralee Co Kerry. Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (29th December) from 6 to 7.30 pm. Requiem Mass for Joan will be celebrated at 11 am on Saturday in Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
House private please.
Family information- Beloved wife of the late John and dear mother of Marian & Anne.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Gearóid, Siobhán & Áine, sons-in-law Pat (O’Connor) & Tom (Griffin), sister Bernadette (Linnane - Tralee), brother-in-law Michael (Kenny - London), nephews & nieces and their families, relatives, friends and neighbours.
Rest In peace
