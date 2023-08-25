Jimmy Culloty Barnfield Currow Killarney Co Kerry. Peacefully on August 25th 2023 after a short illness, in the presence of his loving family in the wonderful care of the Palliative Care Team at University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by his parents Mick (Sonny) and Kitty and his brother Donal. Sadly missed by his wife Sheila, his heartbroken children Daniel, Brian and Jennifer, brothers Michael and Martin, sister Mary, mother-in-law Kathleen Bohane, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephew Alex, niece Amanda, uncle Denis Courtney, all extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Currow followed by burial in Kilsarcon Cemetery. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/coticcurrow.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care c/o Tangney's Funeral Home

House Strictly Private Please.