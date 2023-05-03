Jerry Horgan of Old Golf Links, Oakpark, Tralee and Cork.

Beloved son of Sheila and the late Jerry. Sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers Derek & Niall, sisters Karen, Julie, Louise & Susan, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Sunday from 6pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Monday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Jerry Horan will be celebrated at 10am streamed on www.stjohns.ie Interment afterwards in Kiltallagh Cemetery, Castlemaine. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Mallow Search & Rescue or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. House strictly private please.