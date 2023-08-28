Jeremiah McCarthy, Lehud, Tuosist, Kenmare(Retired ESB). On the 26th of August, 2023, Jeremiah passed away unexpectedly. Beloved husband of Helen (neè McCarthy). Loving dad of Sylvester, Elaine, Lorraine and Marie. Adoring and cherished grandad of Dylan, Darragh, Amelia, Andrea, Lorcan, Sarah and Tristan. Predeceased by his parents Sylvester and Mary-Mae. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, sisters Patricia, Julia-Mae and Breda, brother James, sons-in-law Seanie, Declan and Damien, daughter-in-law Elaine, brothers-in-law Florence, Andrew and Rocky, sisters-in-law Ida, Mary, Margaret, Sheila and Rosita, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many good friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Tuesday evening (August 29th) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for Jeremiah will take place on Wednesday morning (August 30th) at 11.00am at St Killian's Church, Lauragh, followed by burial in Kilmackillogue Cemetery.

Jeremiah's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.