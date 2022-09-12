Jean Horgan née Hewitt, 10 The Meadows Cahereen Heights Castleisland.

Peacefully on September 11th 2022 in the presence of her family in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Columbanus Nursing Home Killarney. Predeceased by her parents Martin and Joan. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving husband Tim, her family John, Martin and Ruth, son-in-law Neilus, daughter-in-law Bridget, John's fiancée Kris, her adored five grandchildren Killian, Adam, Evan, Sophie and Ruby, brother Con, sister Louise, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home Church Street Castleisland on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from her residence on Thursday morning at 10.30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery Castleisland.

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE