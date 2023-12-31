James (Towney)O'Mahony

James O'Mahony ,fondly known as Towney. Peacefully in the presence of his loving family on December 29th 2023 at the Willow Brooke Care Centre Castleisland. Sadly missed by his loving wife Joan (nee Lucey), his family Bridget, Brendan, Elizabeth, Eileen, Denis, James, Seán and Marian, sons-in-law Dave, Owen and Damien, daughters-in-law Yvonne and Maria, his adored ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, brother John, sister Eileen (Australia), sisters-in-law Mary, Bridie and Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours,and many friends especially those in the Greyhound World.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 10:30am arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Scartaglen Cemetery. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland.

HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE