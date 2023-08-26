James Scanlon, Sandhill Park, Ballybunion. Peacefully, on August 26th, 2023, in the wonderful care of the staff of the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by his wife Eileen and son Michael. James will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Patrick, Donal and Jimmy, daughters Katie and Sarah, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Tara and Sinead, sons-in-law Brendan and Sean, sisters Mary, Kathleen, Nora and Louise, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
MAY HE REST IN PEACE
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Sunday evening from 5.00 p.m to 7.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion, on Monday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for James Scanlon being celebrated at 11.00 a.m, live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion, followed by burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion.
Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to www.kerryhospice.com .
