James McMahon, Sea View Terrace, Glenbeigh and late of Coolroe Upper, Glenbeigh

Reposing in Brennan's Funeral Home Glenbeigh on Tuesday 19th of July from 4pm to 5.30pm. Requiem mass for James McMahon will take place at 1pm on Wednesday followed by burial in Ballinakilla Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on MCN Media, St. James Church, Glenbeigh.

Family Information: James McMahon, late of Sea View Terrace, Glenbeigh and formerly of Coolroe Upper, Glenbeigh. Peacefully at Cork University Hospital. Predeceased by wife Maureen and son Raymond. Sadly missed by his sister Bridie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.