James Mc Connell, Rathfarnham, Dublin and late of Bailieborough, Co. Cavan.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the care of Tallaght University Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Joan (late of Sneem).

Removal on Wednesday morning (10th November) to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan, Dublin 14 arriving for Funeral Mass at 10 am followed by burial in Kilmashogue Cemetery, Edmondstown, Dublin 14. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live at this link https://www.ballyroanparish.ie/