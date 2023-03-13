James Kelliher, Kilgobnet, Beaufort.
James passed away, suddenly in Sydney, on March 1st 2023
Cherished son of Tom & Kathleen and dearly loved brother of Eileen, Paudie, Mary & Sean.
Forever loved and missed by his heartbroken parents, brothers & sisters, Maeve (Paudie's wife), Jerry (Eileen's partner), Paddy (Mary's partner), Zoe (Sean's partner), aunt Kitty, uncles Joseph, Johnny & Pat, nieces & nephews Jamie, Lauren, Tommy & Lily, relatives, neighbours & his many good friends in Australia & Ireland.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis
Reposing Wednesday evening (March 15th) at home in Kilgobnet (V93YWH9) from 4pm - 7pm.
Funeral arriving Thursday morning (March 16th) to St. Mary's Church Beaufort for Requiem Mass at 11am.
Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on
https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-beaufort
Family flowers only, please.
Donations, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust
