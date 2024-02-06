Advertisement

James (Jimmy) O'Sullivan

Feb 6, 2024 08:57 By receptionradiokerry
James (Jimmy) O'Sullivan

James (Jimmy) O'Sullivan, Knocknagorna, Athea, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully on the 5th February, 2024 in the loving care of the staff at Listowel Community Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary and nephew Paudie Mullane. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his loving family, brother Johnny, sisters Mary B. Mullane (Athea), Peggy Barrett (Knockanure) and Phil O'Sullivan (Athea), aunt Peggy Dalton (Athea), sister in law Margaret, brothers in law Conor Mullane and Joe Barrett, nephews, niece, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.  May he rest in peace.

Reposing at St. Bartholomews Church, Athea, on Wednesday evening, from 6pm to 8pm.  Requiem Mass will take place for Jimmy in St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea, on Thursday, at 12 o'c noon.  Streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

Burial afterwards in the family plot in Holycross Cemetery, Athea.

Advertisement

House private please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus