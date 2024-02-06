James (Jimmy) O'Sullivan, Knocknagorna, Athea, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully on the 5th February, 2024 in the loving care of the staff at Listowel Community Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary and nephew Paudie Mullane. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his loving family, brother Johnny, sisters Mary B. Mullane (Athea), Peggy Barrett (Knockanure) and Phil O'Sullivan (Athea), aunt Peggy Dalton (Athea), sister in law Margaret, brothers in law Conor Mullane and Joe Barrett, nephews, niece, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at St. Bartholomews Church, Athea, on Wednesday evening, from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place for Jimmy in St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea, on Thursday, at 12 o'c noon. Streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/athea

Burial afterwards in the family plot in Holycross Cemetery, Athea.

Advertisement

House private please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.