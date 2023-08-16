James (Jim) McMahon, Church Road, Ballybunion. Jim passed peacefully on August 12th at his home surrounded by his loving family. Jim is sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Noreen, children Josephine, Pat, Mary Jane, James, Jerry and Michéal, son-in-law Kieran, daughters-in-law Mairéad, Audrey and Lorraine, grandchildren Maeve, Finn, Emer, Aoife, Callum, Cian, Lily, Ben, Darragh and Oran, his sister Marie, brothers John and Tom, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Predeceased by his son Michael, his sister Joan, brothers Peter, Jerry and Mike. Rest in peace

Advertisement

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Thursday, 17th August, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Jim`s remains will leave his home on Friday, 18th August, for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. John's Church, Ballybunion. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery, (St. John's). For those unable to attend, the mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion.