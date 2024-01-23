James Griffin, Ballinana, Ballydavid.

On the 23rd of January 2024 at University Hospital Kerry, James, husband of the late Peggy. Sadly missed by his loving sons Robbie, John, Pat and Mickey, daughter Eileen, sister Eileen, grandchildren, daughters in law, son in law, niece, nephews, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Thursday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Remains to arrive St. Mary's Church, Dingle, on Friday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass https://www.mcn.live/camera/paroiste-naomh-muire-dingle followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.