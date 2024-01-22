Jack Farrell,Green St., and Doonshean, Dingle. On the 21st of January 2024 at University Hospital Kerry, Jack. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Patrick, daughters Trina, Sinead and Mary, sister Vivien, brother Kevin, grandchildren Jack, Hannah, James and Jack, daughter in law Sandra, son in law Dermot, sisters in law Mary and Mona, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Tuesday evening from 3 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. Remains to arrive St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Wednesday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/paroiste-naomh-muire-dingle followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, UHK