Howard 'Howie' Freeman, Lislonane, Waterville and late of Northumberland and Gateshead, UK. Suddenly but peacefully in his sleep at home on 4th February. Howie, beloved husband of Kathleen (née Mannion). Sadly missed by his wife, sons John and Jamie, daughter-in-law Kim, his grandchildren Finan and Naomi, his sister Hazel and brother-in-law John. Also sadly missed by his sisters- in-law Anne Curran and Anne Mannion, brothers-in-law Donie Curran, Martin Mannion, John Mannion and Kevin Bowens, his nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and nephews and his friends at home and abroad. Rest in peace

Reposing at Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville, on Tuesday, February 6th from 5-7pm. Cremation will take place at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork on Thursday 8th February at 3pm.