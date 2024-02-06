Helen Shanahan née Costello

Helen Shanahan nee Costello of Mounthawk and the Kerries, Tralee and formerly of Athea, Co. Limerick, died peacefully on 5th February 2024, beloved wife of the late Brendan, adored mother of Carol, Colin, June, Niamh & Dave and dear sister of Maureen, Tony, Yvonne and the late Hazel & Pa. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Samuel, Lauren, Clodagh, Adam, Fiadh, Ben, Leah & Caoimhe, sons-in-law David, John & Mike, daughter-in-law Nikki, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (7th February) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Helen will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. (via “Donation” link below – Kerry Hospice Foundation), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Rest in Peace.