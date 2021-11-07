Helen (Lila) Roche of London & O’Rahilly’s Villas, Tralee.
Lovingly remembered by her partner Coleman, her sons Billy, Jimmy, John, Edmund & Terence, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and many friends both in London & Tralee.
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (Nov 9th) from 5 to 7 pm for family and close friends.
Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee, on Wednesday morning at 09.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Lila will be celebrated at 10am. Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
