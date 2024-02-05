Helen Cronin

Removal from her late brother John’s residence in Ballymacthomas, Ballymacelligott on Wednesday morning at 10:30 am, arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott, for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery Tralee. The Mass will be live-streamed on the Ballymacelligott Community Alert Facebook Page. Family flowers only please. Donation's if desired to the Irish Cancer Society co/of Tangney's Funeral Home Castleisland.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Family Information: Helen passed away peacefully, on the 3rd of February 2024. Surrounded by her loving family in Castleblayney, County Monaghan. Predeceased by her parents, her sisters Betty and Rena, her brothers Paddy, Noel and John and her niece Claire. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving brother Gerard and his wife Nancy, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Contact Tangney Funeral Home, Castleisland for any other funeral enquiries.