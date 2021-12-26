Hannah Mulvihill née O' Connor, Castlelawn, Ballyheigue, Tralee.

Peacefully on December 26th 2021, in her 97th year, in the wonderful care of staff at Heatherlee nursing home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Donie, brothers Pat, Mike, Willie, Laurence and John, sisters Mary, Ellie and Kitty. Survived by her brothers Tom and Peter (Chicago), nieces and nephews, sister-in-law, brother-in-law and her many friends.

Funeral Arriving to St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue for requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am and burial afterwards at the Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyheigue. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care, Tralee. Enquiries to Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue.

Advertisement

The mass will be live streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parishes/ballyheigue