Gretta Dineen née Cournane, Tonreigh, Kielduff.

Pre-deceased by her loving husband Paddy, brothers James, Brendan and Joe and sister Kathleen. Beloved Mother of Martin, Bernie and Mary-Ellen. Gretta will be sadly missed by her loving family – her sons, daughter, grandchildren Paddy, Christy, Hannah and Lily, daughter-in-law Orla, son-in-law Jason, extended family, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5.00PM to 7.00PM.

Funeral cortège departing her residence at 10am on Saturday morning arriving to St Brendan’s Church, Clogher at 10.15am for 10.30am Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery.

Getta’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

https://www.facebook.com/Ballymacelligott-Community-Alert-140925582619239/

House Private Please.

Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee.