The death has occurred of Gerard McCarthy
Coolclogher Drive, Loreto Road, Killarney, Kerry / Gneeveguilla,
Formerly of Gneeveguilla Upper. Peacefully at Killarney Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Mary (Mame) and loving father of Frank, Niamh, Gearóid and Fergus. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his family, daughters-in-law Karen and Olivia, his much loved grandchildren Lauren, Fionn, Cathal and Moya, his sister Hannah Mary, brothers Seamus and Seán (Ambrose), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours, his former work colleagues in Liebherr and Scotts Hotel and his many dear friends.
"May He Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Friday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30am and cremation in the Island Crematorium, Cork on Monday. The Requiem Mass for Gerard will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral No flowers by request, donations if desired to Killarney Nursing Home.
