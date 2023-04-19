Advertisement

Geoffrey Fitzgerald, No 3 The Belfrey, Abbeyfeale and late of Clash Road and Templeglantine West

 

Reposing at Hartnett’s funeral home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm.

 

Requiem mass for Geoffrey Fitzgerald on Friday at 11am in The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale

 

Funeral afterwards to Reilig na Trionóide, Templeglantine

 

Family flowers only.

 

House private please

