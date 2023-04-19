Geoffrey Fitzgerald, No 3 The Belfrey, Abbeyfeale and late of Clash Road and Templeglantine West
Reposing at Hartnett’s funeral home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm.
Requiem mass for Geoffrey Fitzgerald on Friday at 11am in The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale
Funeral afterwards to Reilig na Trionóide, Templeglantine
Family flowers only.
Advertisement
House private please
Recommended
Healy-Raes not approached yet about possible formation of new rural partyApr 19, 2023 13:04
Kerry venue named among Ireland’s top sustainable wedding venuesApr 19, 2023 13:04
Two Kerry businesses win prizes at Good Food Ireland AwardsApr 19, 2023 13:04
Councillor claims woman in her 60s now carries arms after dog attack in BallybunionApr 19, 2023 13:04
Gardaí appeal to Kerry victims of group targeting building and agricultural material providers to come forwardApr 19, 2023 09:04