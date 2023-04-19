Geoffrey Fitzgerald, No 3 The Belfrey, Abbeyfeale and late of Clash Road and Templeglantine West

Reposing at Hartnett’s funeral home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm.

Requiem mass for Geoffrey Fitzgerald on Friday at 11am in The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale

Funeral afterwards to Reilig na Trionóide, Templeglantine

Family flowers only.

House private please