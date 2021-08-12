Advertisement

Frank O' Shea

Aug 12, 2021 16:08 By receptionradiokerry
 Bridge Street, Cahersiveen & The Garage, Waterville

A private family funeral will take place on Saturday at 12 noon in the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen with burial afterwards in Reilig Chill Fhaoláin.

 Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Pallative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry.

Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen.

 Sadly missed by his loving wife Agnes, son & daughters Elaine, Brian, Áine & Triona, brothers Timothy & Kevin, sister Annmarie, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours & friends.

