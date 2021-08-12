Frank O' Shea

Bridge Street, Cahersiveen & The Garage, Waterville
A private family funeral will take place on Saturday at 12 noon in the O'Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen with burial afterwards in Reilig Chill Fhaoláin.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Pallative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry.
Enquiries to Garvey Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen.
