Advertisement

Frank Maunsell.

Sep 3, 2021 16:09 By receptionradiokerry
Frank Maunsell.

Waking at Lynch's Funeral Home Castlegregory on Sunday September 5th from 6:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral Cortege to leave funeral home at 7:15pm for St. Brendan's Church Cloghane. Requiem mass Monday September 6th at 12:00 noon. Burial afterward in Cloghane Old Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, If desired, in lieu of flowers to Dingle Community Hospital. Enquiries to Sean Lynch at Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory

Family Information: Predeceased by his wife Peggy and daughter Patricia. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his children Deirdre, Frank, Theresa and John, Son - In - Law Sean and Daughters - In - Law Josephine and Mary, 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus