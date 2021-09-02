Frank Maunsell.

Sep 3, 2021 16:09

Waking at Lynch's Funeral Home Castlegregory on Sunday September 5th from 6:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral Cortege to leave funeral home at 7:15pm for St. Brendan's Church Cloghane. Requiem mass Monday September 6th at 12:00 noon. Burial afterward in Cloghane Old Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, If desired, in lieu of flowers to Dingle Community Hospital. Enquiries to Sean Lynch at Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory Family Information: Predeceased by his wife Peggy and daughter Patricia. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his children Deirdre, Frank, Theresa and John, Son - In - Law Sean and Daughters - In - Law Josephine and Mary, 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.