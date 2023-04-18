Frank Cotter, Laurel Court, Tralee and Cratloe, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.
Frank is pre-deceased by his brother Patrick and sisters Margaret and Sr. Benedict. Beloved husband of Breda and cherished father of Gerardine. Deeply regretted by his loving family – his wife, daughter, sister Theresa (Monagea, Newcastlewest), sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and circle of friends. May He Rest in Peace
Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 5.30PM to 7.00PM. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception on Saturday morning at 10.40AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
House Private Please.
