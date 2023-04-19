The death has occurred of Francis King, Fenit

Francis King, late of Fenit, Co. Kerry, Peacefully on 18th April 2023, in the care of the staff at Cork University Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his brother Daniel, his nieces and nephews in Ireland and the Uk, his extended family and friends. Francis was predeceased by his brothers, Matthew, John and Christy, his sisters Catherine and Margaret.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at "The Rose Room" Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday, 21st April 2023, from 7.00 pm to 8.30 pm. Funeral cortége arriving to St. Joseph's Oratory, Fenit on Saturday morning at 10.40 am where the Requiem Mass for Francis will be celebrated at 11.00 am (live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/st-josephs). Interment afterwards in Churchill Old Cemetery.

Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

Enquiries to John O'Rahilly at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7121119 or 0876865632.