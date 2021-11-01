Fr. Fintan (Michael) O’Shea, Franciscan Friary, Merchants Quay, Dublin and late of Killarney.
Formerly of Killarney, Co. Kerry. Beloved son of the late Michael and Margaret and loving brother of the late Kathleen (Duggan). Beloved brother of Donal, Tim and Peggy (Coghlan). Sadly missed by his family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, his Franciscan brothers, relatives and his many friends.
Reposing at the Franciscan Friary, Killarney on Wednesday evening from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
Requiem mass for Fr. Fintan (Michael) O’Shea will be celebrated in the Franciscan Friary, Killarney at 12 noon on Thursday,
Followed by interment in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney.
