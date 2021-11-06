Eric Browne (Bookmaker)

WILLIAM STREET LISTOWEL

Funeral Details: REPOSING AT THE GLEASURE FUNERAL HOME, GRENVILLE, LISTOWEL ON MONDAY EVENING (8TH NOV)FROM 5.30 PM TO 7.30 PM FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY, NEIGHBOURS AND CLOSE FRIENDS ONLY, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE HSE GUIDELINES AND IN THE INTEREST OF PUBLIC SAFETY. PLEASE ADHERE TO SOCIAL DISTANCING, WEARING OF FACE COVERS AND STRICTLY NO HAND SHAKING.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Tuesday (9th November) at 11.30am, burial immediately after in John Paul 11 Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. The funeral cortege will depart from the church at 12.30pm aprox and travel up William Street onto the John B Keane Road on route to the cemetery.

The Mass will be live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com

FAMILY FLOWERS ONLY PLEASE

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE.

Predeceased by his parents Berkie & Sheila and his sister Anita.

His wife Mary, son Berkie, daughters Jani & Sarah, sister Patsy (Spring - Tralee), son-in-law Tony (Chute), daughter-in-law Kelly, grandchildren Dara & Daithi, Jack, Molly, Charlie, & Lucy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, other relatives, kind neighbours and a very large circle of friends.