Emma Cronin (née O'Connor)

Cronin (South Berrings, Co Cork and Ballyroe/Mounthawk, Tralee, Co. Kerry) on January 30th 2024, peacefully at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice, following a short illness bravely borne; Emma (née O’Connor). Predeceased by her infant brother Enda. Deeply mourned by her loving husband Seamus, parents Jim and Angela, sister Maeve, brother-in-law Jerry, sisters-in-law Laoise, Sinead, Carmel and Jackie, mother-in-law Rita, uncles Brian, Dan, John and Peter, aunt Mary, relatives, kind neighbours, wonderful friends and her beloved dogs Benji and Monty.

May Emma Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Crowley’s Funeral Home, Ballincollig, on Thursday (1st February) from 6.30pm to 7.30pm for visitation. Requiem Mass on Friday (2nd) at 11.30am at St Senan’s Church, Cloghroe. Burial afterwards in St. Senan’s Cemetery, Tower.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to Marymount Hospice.