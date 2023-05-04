Elsie Mallon nee Carmody of Caherslee, Tralee, and formerly, Ardfert, Swords, Dublin and the UK, died peacefully at her daughter’s home on 5th May 2023, beloved wife of Seán (died October 2022), cherished mother of Kate (Kathleen) and dear sister of Judy, Eithne, Dan and the late Fr. Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving family, her nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (7th May) from 3 to 4.30 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Monday at 1.30 pm where the Requiem Mass for Elsie will be celebrated at 2 pm (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Private cremation will follow.

Advertisement

Rest in Peace.