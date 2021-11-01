Elizabeth (Liz) Hallissey, London & Gortnacurra, Kenmare.
Predeceased by her parents Michael and Maureen, her devoted sister Helen, loving brother Danjoe (recently deceased), and brother-in-law Pat Byrne. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken sister Mary (Byrne), adored niece and nephew Maureen and Michael, sister-in-law Hannah, relatives, wonderful neighbours and a wide circle of friends in Ireland and England. Rest in Peace.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11 am on Thursday in Holy Cross Church, Kenmare,
Mass will be livestreamed on www.kenmareparish.com followed by burial in the Old Kenmare Cemetery, Kenmare.
House private please. Enquiries to Finnegan Funeral Directors, Kenmare
