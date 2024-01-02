Eileen Whelan (née Devane) Turnings, Straffan, Kildare & late of Glen Minard Lispole, Co.Kerry

Reposing at her residence in Turnings, Straffan (W23 WF68) on Wednesday from 4pm - 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal from her residence on Thursday at approx. 9:30am to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Kill for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Straffan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Little Way Cancer Support Centre, Clane via the following link http://www.little-way.org/donate/

Mass will be livestreamed on churchmedia.tv/kill

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam"

Family information: December 31st 2023, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the care of the staff of St. Vincent's Private Hospital, pre-deceased by her parents Mary and James and brothers Tadhg and Patrick.