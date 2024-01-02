Eileen Whelan (née Devane) Turnings, Straffan, Kildare & late of Glen Minard Lispole, Co.Kerry
Reposing at her residence in Turnings, Straffan (W23 WF68) on Wednesday from 4pm - 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal from her residence on Thursday at approx. 9:30am to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Kill for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Straffan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Little Way Cancer Support Centre, Clane via the following link http://www.little-way.org/donate/
Mass will be livestreamed on churchmedia.tv/kill
"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam"
Family information: December 31st 2023, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the care of the staff of St. Vincent's Private Hospital, pre-deceased by her parents Mary and James and brothers Tadhg and Patrick.
Deeply regretted by her loving husband Brendan, daughters Deirdre, Helena and Marian, son Joseph, sons-in-law Derrick, Joe and Jared, daughter-in-law Siobhan, grandchildren Ava, Grace, Lily, Hannah and Jess, sister Ann, brother Tony, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family and friends,
Rest In Peace.
For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors on (045) 868230
