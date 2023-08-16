Eileen O’Shea née O'Shea, Casements Avenue, Tralee and formerly of Brogue Lane, Tralee.

Peacefully at home in the loving care of her wonderful family on Tuesday, 15th August, 2023. Predeceased by her beloved husband Francie. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her daughters Jeano, Marilyn, Cindy and Tammy, her sons John, Jerry, Danny, Darren, and Kevin, daughter-in-law Ann, Darren’s partner Tara, grandchildren, Mark, Michael, Danny, Kerri, Chris, Mickey, Jodie, Graham, Darrell, Faith, Cody, Adam, Luke, Derek, Danielle, Jamie, Aoife, great-grandchildren,sisters-in-Law Marylin, and Grace, brother-in-Law John, extended family, neighbours, relatives, and many friends. Rest in Peace

Reposing in the ‘’Fuchsia Room’’ Hogan’s Funeral Home, Tralee, Thursday 17th August, 2023, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Funeral cortège departing Hogan’s Funeral Home Tralee Friday morning at 10.15am arriving at Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church Tralee at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass which will be Live streamed on http://www.stbrendansparishtralee.net

Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Enquiries to John O’ Rahilly, Hogan’s Funeral Tralee 066 7121119 or 0876865632.