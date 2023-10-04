Eileen Murphy [nee Kelly]

Eileen, formerly of Annaghmore, Headford, Killarney passed away peacefully on October 3rd 2023, surrounded by her heartbroken family in the wonderful care of UKH Palliative Care. She will be forever loved by her husband Sean, daughter Gillian, brother in law Jeremiah, brothers Brian Joe, and Larry, sisters Maureen, Sheila and Bridie. Eileen will be also greatly missed by her wider extended family who she regularly entertained at her brother Brian Joe's house over the years. Her passion for bingo was second to none, yet it never prevented her from preparing a feast for assembled guests at an evening's end. We pray that she is reunited in Jesus with her Mother Mary, father Kevin, and brother Jer, May her spirit soar.

REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Drew's Funeral Home , Boherbue [P51 Y702] on this Thursday from 6.30 pm with removal at 8 pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherbue Requiem Mass on Friday at 1pm will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/boherbue, funeral afterwards to Boherbue Cemetery.