Eileen Mulvihill née Lynch, Main Street Ballylongford and late of Affoulia, Lisselton.

The death has occurred of Eileen Mulvihill (née Lynch), Main Street, Ballylongford and late of Affoulia, Lisselton, Eileen died peacefully on August 12th 2021 in the wonderful care of the staff of The Palliative Care Unit, at University Hospital, Tralee surrounded by her heartbroken family. Beloved wife of the late Thomas (Horace) She is sadly missed and deeply regretted by her sons, Stephen, Michael and Tommy, daughters Elizabeth and Eileen, son in-law Tom, grandchildren, Jack, Ciara, Liam and Thomas, sisters in law, brothers in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Advertisement

Eileen will be reposing at her residence at Main Street, and will depart from there on Saturday afternoon at 1.30pm, to arrive at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Ballylongford for Requiem Mass at 2pm followed by interment afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey.

Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, Tralee.