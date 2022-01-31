Eileen Guerin née O Connor, Church Rd, Ballybunion.

Peacefully in the tender loving care of the staff of Kenmare Community Hospital. Beloved wife of Sean, loving mother of Liam, Paul, Shane, Elaine and grandson Connor. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, brother Sonny, Mairéad, daughters in law Kathleen & Loreto, son in law Dave, nieces, nephews, neighbours & friends.Predeceased by her sister Mary and brother Denis. For those unable to attend, mass will be live-streamed.

Reposing at Lynch`s Funeral Home, Ballybunion this Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday morning, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am at St. John`s Church, Ballybunion.

Burial will take place immediately after mass in the adjoining cemetery.

Please refrain from shaking hands and ensure a face mask is worn at all times